[BTS' 10th] RM of BTS tunes in live with fans at Yeouido

BTS' rapper and leader RM holds a talk show, "It's 5 PM and this is Kim Namjun," during the band's 10th anniversary festival, "2023 BTS Festa," held in Seoul's Yeouido Hangang Park on Saturday. (Big Hit Music)

Laughter rippled across the grass field in Yeouido Hangang Park on Saturday as RM, the leader of BTS, read out a story from one of the group's 10-year fan who first discovered BTS in her middle school and grew up with the band. She recently landed her first job, RM read from her message. "I remember training to become a singer as a student with Yoongi (Suga), and it feels strange celebrating our 10th anniversary like this right now," RM said. "Thank you for being with us as you grew up from a middle school student into an adult. With you guys backing me, I'll also continue to work hard." The story was introduced during RM's live talk show session, "It's 5 PM and this is Kim Namjun” on Saturday as part of the band's 10th anniversary festival, "2023 BTS Festa," in Seoul's Yeouido. Kim Namjun is the BTS rapper's real name. Some 3,000 fans filled up the seats of Army Lounge, a closed-off area inside the riverside park, where RM's event was held. Army is the group's official fandom name. The event was simultaneously live-streamed globally via Weverse. Kicking off his gathering at 5 p.m., RM started the session with stories sent in by fans in celebration of BTS' 10th anniversary. Seven stories from fans, who each found the group in different parts of their lives, talked of how they were comforted and healed by the band's songs and messages.

A fan reminisced on her first-ever BTS concert in 2019 at Wembley Stadium in London. The Seoul-based fan had impulsively bought the ticket to the London concert after a bad breakup. "I'll never forget the concert that had pulled me out of the pit and shed a hopeful light on my life," RM read out her message, adding she overcame her emotional breakdown with the concert, met a new partner and is set to get married soon. Another fan, a Korean teacher, shared how she discovered BTS to get close with her foreign students who were the K-pop act's fans. Spending nights watching BTS' videos, she became an Army herself then, supporting the group for her seventh year now. After reading the story, RM said, "I'm aware that many fans have studied Korean to understand our messages and our lyrics. I know how difficult it is to learn a new language. I'm so grateful that you guys are doing it out of pure love and passion for us. Thank you." Bandmates Jungkook and V made surprise phone calls during the event, Jungkook from Los Angeles and V, real name Taehyung, from his home. "Jungkook has something fun coming up," RM said after ending the call, hinting at Jungkook's possible solo debut which is anticipated for July. Ending the first part of the event, RM performed his solo song "Persona." The second part was packed with games about the group held through Weverse.

