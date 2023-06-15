[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

“The Flash”
(US)
Opened June 14
Action
Directed by Andres Muschietti
The Flash uses his superpowers to travel back in time to change events of the past. But his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future and he becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation.
“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”
(US)
Opened June 6
Action
Directed by Steven Caple Jr.
Optimus Prime and the Autobots take on their biggest challenge yet. When a new threat capable of destroying the entire planet arises, they must team up with a powerful faction of Transformers known as the Maximals to save Earth.
“The Roundup: No Way Out”
(South Korea)
Opened May 31
Action
Directed by Lee Sang-yong
Seven years after the roundup in Vietnam, Ma Seok-do (Don Lee) joins a new squad to investigate a murder case. He soon starts to dig deeper when he finds out the case involves a synthetic drug and a gang of thugs.
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”
(US)
Opened May 3
Action
Directed by James Gunn
The American superhero franchise concludes its trilogy by looking deeper into the story of Rocket and showing how Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, gathers his team to defend the universe and complete the last mission to protect the Guardians.