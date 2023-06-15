[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

“The Flash” (US) Opened June 14 Action Directed by Andres Muschietti The Flash uses his superpowers to travel back in time to change events of the past. But his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future and he becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation.

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” (US) Opened June 6 Action Directed by Steven Caple Jr. Optimus Prime and the Autobots take on their biggest challenge yet. When a new threat capable of destroying the entire planet arises, they must team up with a powerful faction of Transformers known as the Maximals to save Earth.

“The Roundup: No Way Out” (South Korea) Opened May 31 Action Directed by Lee Sang-yong Seven years after the roundup in Vietnam, Ma Seok-do (Don Lee) joins a new squad to investigate a murder case. He soon starts to dig deeper when he finds out the case involves a synthetic drug and a gang of thugs.