[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Grand Hyatt Seoul unveils 'Taste of Summer' Grand Hyatt Seoul, located in Yongsan, central Seoul, launches its summer BBQ promotion at the Terrace, featuring a live buffet station overlooking panoramic views of the city. The promotion includes a variety of international cuisines. At the buffet section, Italian, Chinese, Southeast Asian, American and Korean dishes are prepared. At the live cooking station, chefs will prepare Korean ginseng chogye salad, refreshing chilled chicken and vegetable dishes. The barbecue station delivers freshly cooked ribs, prawns, steak and crispy pork belly. The promotion ends Aug. 31. For inquiries, call (02) 797-1234.

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong presents 'Tea Omakase' Lumiere, Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong's lobby lounge and bar, presents its "Tea Omakase" promotion with Groundseesaw Myeongdong, a large-scale media art gallery just a few blocks from the hotel, running until Aug. 31. The six-course tea promotion features tea varieties from different countries, including Chinese white tea and Indian black tea. Short explanations are provided with tastings of each tea. Complimentary tickets to the Groundseesaw Myeongdong exhibition "Alphonse Mucha: The Golden Age" will be provided for all guests. The tea promotion is available from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and is priced at 58,000 won per person. For more information and inquiries, call (02) 2184-7000.

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul collaborates with Won Soju Four Seasons Hotel Seoul's late-night contemporary bar OUL is collaborating with Korea’s trending liquor brand Won Soju. Using totomi, a type of rice grown exclusively in Wonju, Gangwon Province, Won Soju presents two additive-free soju varieties -- original, which is distilled then aged in traditional Korean onggi clay pots, and classic, distinguished by a rich and yeasty aroma. OUL guests can enjoy Won Soju either by the glass and bottle or as a cocktail. Won Soju-based martinis will be served only during the month of June, while others will be available throughout the year. Drink prices start from 24,000 won. For inquiries, call (02) 6388-5500.

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul offers two bingsu desserts JW Marriott Hotel Seoul's the Lounge presents two iced bingsu desserts. JW Marriott Hotel Seoul’s signature Jeju apple mango bingsu returns this year, featuring additional ingredients. Fine ice milk shavings are topped with layers of handpicked apple mango and green mango. Sides of lemon sorbet and mango puree are also added. Mugwort cream bingsu presents bittersweet aromas of mugwort, with traditional omegi rice cake toppings and yakgwa desserts for a blend of Korean flavors. Both bingsu varieties are available at the Lounge from noon to 9 p.m. until Sept. 17. The Jeju apple mango bingsu is priced at 95,000 won and mugwort cream bingsu at 75,000 won. For inquiries, call (02) 6282-6735.