 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
KIS
National

FSS chief vows to speed up probe into alleged stock manipulation case

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 15, 2023 - 20:49       Updated : Jun 15, 2023 - 20:49
Lee Bok-hyun (left), head of the Financial Supervisory Service, talks with Kim Joo-hyeon, chairman of the Financial Services Commission, during a parliamentary session at the National Assembly in Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)
Lee Bok-hyun (left), head of the Financial Supervisory Service, talks with Kim Joo-hyeon, chairman of the Financial Services Commission, during a parliamentary session at the National Assembly in Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)

The financial watchdog will speed up its investigation into the alleged stock manipulation case amid investors' cry over unfair trading.

Shares in five companies -- Dongil Industries Co., Manho Rope & Wire Ltd., Pangrim Co., Taihan Textile Co. and Dongil Metal Co. -- plunged by a daily-permissible 30 percent Wednesday, prompting the country's bourse operator, the Korea Exchange, to suspend their trading starting Thursday.

The stock plunge came amid investors' woes over stock manipulation cases. For one, a slew of companies crashed for days earlier this year, causing massive losses to retail investors.

"We've handled the issue and the stocks in question since long ago, and we've also kept close eyes on unusual movements in stock prices, their causes and people concerned," Lee Bok-hyun, the head of the Financial Supervisory Service, said during a parliamentary session.

"The Financial Services Commission, the FSS, the prosecution and the KRX have joined hands to look into the case, and we will come up with results as soon as possible."

The authorities suspect the possibility of stock manipulation, as the items were all recommended on an online community suspected of a similar case before.

Police also raided the operator of the online community, and the prosecution imposed an overseas travel ban on him. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114