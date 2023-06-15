 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Entertainment

[Today’s K-pop] iKON’s Kim Jinhwan to drop 1st solo album

By Hwang You-mee
Published : Jun 15, 2023 - 18:18       Updated : Jun 15, 2023 - 18:18

(Credit: 143 Entertainment)
(Credit: 143 Entertainment)

Kim Jinhwan of iKON will debut as a solo musician on June 21, announced agency 143 Entertainment on Thursday.

The news came as a surprise to fans and according to the timetable poster, the solo album project will consist of two parts -- “Paradise” and “Blue Moon.” The second part will be unveiled on July 12.

Meanwhile, the band is in the middle of its international tour “Take Off” that started last month with a two-day concert in Seoul and will be held in more than 20 cities in Asia, Europe and North America. The bandmates flew to Osaka, Japan early Thursday.

Before kicking off the tour, it rolled out its third full album “Take Off” that sold over 120,000 copies in the first week, a record for the band.

 

Ily:1 to return next month

(Credit: FC ENM)
(Credit: FC ENM)

Ily:1 is gearing up to return with a new album in late July, according to agency FC ENM on Thursday.

It has been about six months since the six-member act put out its first EP “Dream of Ily:1.” The group debuted in April last year with the single “Love In Bloom.” Its second single “Que Sera Sera” from August 2022 and “Twinkle, Twinkle” from the first EP both ranked among top ten on Billboard’s world digital song sales chart.

Last month, it joined the lineup for KCON Japan 2023 and will perform at the 2023 Dream Concert in Japan this weekend.

 

fromis_9 opens pop-up store in Seoul

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)
(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)

A pop-up store inspired by the first studio album from fromis_9 opened in Seoul on Thursday, announced agency Pledis Entertainment.

A house dedicated to LP “Unlock My World” features windows wrapped up with official photographs of the bandmates while inside is filled with merchandise and albums as well as photo booths and exhibits of costumes and more pictures.

Meanwhile, the eight members came in first place at a television music chart show Wednesday with “#menow,” main track from the LP. The music video for the song generated 10 million views on YouTube in 48 hours.

 

Oceanfromtheblue to tour Europe in September

(Credit: Warner Music Korea)
(Credit: Warner Music Korea)

Singer and songwriter Oceanfromtheblue will tour 14 cities in 11 European countries in September, announced agency Warner Music Korea on Thursday.

It will be his first tour in the region and will start in Munich, Germany on Sept. 5. The destinations include Berlin, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, London, Paris and final stop Madrid.

He brought out his namesake album in February, his first full-length album since he debuted five years ago. His previous EP “Messages” ranked No. 1 on Apple Music’s R＆B, Soul albums chart upon release last year.

In July, the R＆B musician will participate in BubblePop Festival in Barcelona, a mash-up of Asian art, fashion and K-pop.

 

By Hwang You-mee
(glamazon@heraldcorp.com)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114