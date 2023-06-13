 Back To Top
National

Funeral home accused of directing bereaved to change in room with security camera

By Lee Jung-joo
Published : Jun 13, 2023 - 15:55       Updated : Jun 13, 2023 - 15:55
Security camera footage of a family changing in a room monitored by the camera in a funeral home in Osan, Gyeonggi Province (Screenshot from YTN)
Security camera footage of a family changing in a room monitored by the camera in a funeral home in Osan, Gyeonggi Province (Screenshot from YTN)

A funeral home in Osan, Gyeonggi Province is accused of directing bereaved family members to change in a room with a built-in security camera, said Osan Police Station on Monday.

On May 31, a family was allegedly directed by the funeral home’s staff to change in an empty room in the funeral home. The family no longer had access to the bereaved family’s waiting room, as their father’s funeral had already ended.

The family members filed a report with the police as soon as they found the security camera, but footage of them undressing had already been filmed.

When a funeral home employee was asked if they had directed the family to the specific room on purpose, the employee replied that directing families to the room was “customary practice,” even though they knew of the built-in camera inside the room.

The police were able to confirm that the family was filmed on camera after checking the security footage at the scene.

The family members sued the funeral home and the employees involved, alleging a violation of the Personal Information Protection Act.

Based on the filed report, the police plan to investigate and confirm the facts of the case.



By Lee Jung-joo (lee.jungjoo@heraldcorp.com)
