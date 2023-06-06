 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
National

Police bust drug ring suspected of peddling to teenagers

By Lee Jung-joo
Published : Jun 7, 2023 - 10:52       Updated : Jun 7, 2023 - 10:52
The police are arresting the drug ring's leader at his residence. (Yongin Dongbu Police Station)
The police are arresting the drug ring's leader at his residence. (Yongin Dongbu Police Station)

A drug ring accused of selling synthetic cannabinoids by passing them off as e-cigarettes to teenagers has been arrested by the police, said Yongin Dongbu Police Station on Monday.

The four suspects are currently detained on suspicion of carrying out an elaborate drug distribution scheme from March to May around Yongin and Suwon of Gyeonggi Province. They are also accused of selling other drugs such as ketamine and ecstasy.

The leader of the ring first bought synthetic cannabinoids worth 5 million won for distribution, while two other distributors -- who are minors -- would work on gathering their friends to become potential clients by first inviting them to a party. After a few drinks, the suspects would convince them to try smoking the drug. If they refused, they would offer it as an e-cigarette and trick them into smoking it.

The suspects confessed that they had planned the crime to "earn more profit from their acquaintances who would become addicted to the drug." They also admitted that they filmed female clients smoking the drugs and “used it to blackmail them for more profit or for exploitation.”

In addition to the suspected dealers, 18 others were taken in under potential drug use charges. Police say all of them were fully aware that they were smoking illegal substances.

For the four minors who were tricked into smoking the synthetic cannabinoids without realizing that it was a drug, the police have connected them to counseling organizations to prevent further problems.

The police have currently expanded their investigation to trace the distributor who sold the synthetic cannabinoids to the suspects.

The e-cigarette cartridge (left) and the e-cigarette liquid bottle used in the crime (Yongin Dongbu Police Station)
The e-cigarette cartridge (left) and the e-cigarette liquid bottle used in the crime (Yongin Dongbu Police Station)


By Lee Jung-joo (lee.jungjoo@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114