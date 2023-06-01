[From the Scene] S. Korea’s L-SAM: vanguard of multilayered missile shield

South Korea's homegrown long-range sufare-air-to-air missile, better known as the L-SAM interceptor, is fired from a platform located in the West Sea of the Korean Peninsula to shoot down an incoming ballistic missile target during an interception test, Tuesday. (Photo - Agency for Defense Development)

TAEAN, South Chungcheong Province — South Korea has made remarkable strides in enhancing its independent capabilities to effectively thwart escalating missile threats from North Korea.

With resounding success, South Korea has concluded developmental tests of an indigenously developed long-range surface-air-to-air missile, better known as the L-SAM interceptor, which is tailored to destroy incoming enemy missiles at high altitudes.

This accomplishment positions the country to establish a multi-tier missile defense shield for the first time to further strengthen its defensive capabilities at a critical juncture. North Korea has relentlessly sought to develop and diversify more survivable and maneuverable missiles to penetrate and incapacitate missile defenses of South Korea and the United States Forces Korea.

South Korea successfully tested a ballistic missile interception of its homegrown L-SAM on Tuesday at a defense systems test center of the state-run Agency for Defense Development in Taean County, South Chungcheong Province.

The test objective was to verify the ground equipment of the L-SAM interception system, including multi-function radar and engagement control station, and its interception capabilities against target missiles simulating enemy ballistic missiles.

A target missile was launched from an uninhabited island in the southern part of the West Sea on the Korean Peninsula at 2:48 p.m. The L-SAM interceptor was fired from the central part of the West Sea a few minutes later with the order of “proceed with the engagement procedure.”

Both the L-SAM interceptor and ballistic missile targets flew at supersonic speeds faster than the speed of sound.

After the ignition and separation of the first and second stages of the L-SAM interceptor, its “kill vehicle,” which is the final stage with infrared seeker, pinpointed the location of the target ballistic missile and destroyed it in mid-air.

The L-SAM interceptor traveled the planned range for several minutes and collided with an incoming ballistic missile in body-to-body impact at a designated altitude.

Then, the test center was filled with cheers and applause after the successful missile interception.

Since the initial successful target missile test in November 2022, a total of four ballistic missile interception tests have been conducted until Tuesday. Three tests were successful. South Korean officials said the US and Israel are the only countries that have developed high-altitude interceptor missiles.