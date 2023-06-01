 Back To Top
우리은행
Life&Style

Michelin Guide to Busan to launch in 2024

By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Jun 1, 2023 - 14:10       Updated : Jun 1, 2023 - 14:10

(From left) Busan Tourism Organization President Lee Jung-sil, Director of Michelin Guide Asia and Middle East Chris Gledhill, Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon and Michelin Guide Experiences Director Elisabeth Boucher-Anselin, pose during a press conference held Thursday at Park Hyatt Busan. (Kim Hae-yeon/ The Korea Herald)
BUSAN -- South Korea’s second-largest city, will be covered in the Michelin Guide from next year, the publisher said Thursday during a press conference held at Park Hyatt Busan.

Michelin Guide Seoul and Busan 2024 will be released as a single volume in February.

"Since 2016, we have been writing amazing culinary stories with Seoul, and I'm happy to announce that this story will now extend to Busan," Gwendal Poullennec, Michelin Guide’s international director said.

The director emphasized the city’s potential as a strong culinary destination, known for its natural marine environment and smooth supply of ingredients through its port.

For Michelin Guide Seoul 2023, 176 restaurants made the list, including 35 Michelin-starred restaurants and 57 Bib Gourmand restaurants. The first Michelin Guide Seoul was published in 2016.

"The dream for Busan is to become an attractive city to all, from permanent residents and short-time dwellers, to those on vacations." Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon said at the conference. "In order to achieve this goal, I believe the most important factor is food. What I've noticed during the past years is that small one-chef owned restaurants have started to gain popularity in the city."

Park expressed hopes that through the publication of the internationally recognized guide on Busan, the city’s chefs and the food industry will have a chance to be be evaluated and grow on the global culinary scene.

Michelin’s anonymous inspectors from 20 different nationalities are currently on the ground working in Busan, according to the Michelin Guide.

After February’s announcement, inspectors will return to the selected restaurants in Busan and Seoul to ensure their consistency, based on the Michelin's five evaluation criteria: quality of the ingredients, mastery of cooking, harmony of flavors, personality of the chef through the cuisine and the consistency over time and across the entire menu.



By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)
