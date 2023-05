PEUGEOT 408 MAKES ASIAN DEBUT IN SEOUL

Stellantis Korea on Wednesday unveiled the new Peugeot 408, a cross between a sedan and an SUV. The car’s Asian debut shows the nation’s strategic importance of Korea's fast-evolving car market, according to Peugeot brand CEO Linda Jackson during a press conference in Seoul. “Leading the trends automotive business, Korean market undoubtedly has a halo effect for global markets,” she said. (Stellantis Korea)

By Byun Hye-jin ( hyejin2@heraldcorp.com