 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
National

5 Central Asian embassies, Korean colleges sign MOU

By Lee Jaeeun
Published : May 23, 2023 - 16:38       Updated : May 23, 2023 - 16:38
Tajikistan's Ambassador to Korea Sharifzoda Yusuf Toir speaks during an agreement ceremony at Sunmoon University on Tuesday. (Courtesy of Sunmoon University)
Tajikistan's Ambassador to Korea Sharifzoda Yusuf Toir speaks during an agreement ceremony at Sunmoon University on Tuesday. (Courtesy of Sunmoon University)

Embassies from five Central Asian countries signed a memorandum of understanding with universities in South Chungcheong Province and the provincial government to attract international students, Sunmoon University said Tuesday.

Under the memorandum, the five countries, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan, will dispatch students with Korean language skills to universities in the province. The agreement also covers measures to prevent students from dropping out mid-semester.

The universities will help students cultivate their talents and seek job opportunities in local industries.

Participants in the ceremony included Gov. Kim Tae-heum, Cheonan Mayor Park Sang-don, and Asan Mayor Park Gyeong-gwi, the ambassadors from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan, and the presidents of Sunmoon University, Chungnam State University and Yonam College.

By forging cooperation with the five central Asian countries, the universities hope to overcome difficulties in recruiting new students as they suffer from a rapidly declining domestic population. The province also expects to attract talented foreign students and to see its regional economy revitalized with incoming students.

The agreement is due to be renewed after five years.



By Lee Jaeeun (jenn@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114