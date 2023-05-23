5 Central Asian embassies, Korean colleges sign MOU

Tajikistan's Ambassador to Korea Sharifzoda Yusuf Toir speaks during an agreement ceremony at Sunmoon University on Tuesday. (Courtesy of Sunmoon University)

Embassies from five Central Asian countries signed a memorandum of understanding with universities in South Chungcheong Province and the provincial government to attract international students, Sunmoon University said Tuesday.

Under the memorandum, the five countries, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan, will dispatch students with Korean language skills to universities in the province. The agreement also covers measures to prevent students from dropping out mid-semester.

The universities will help students cultivate their talents and seek job opportunities in local industries.

Participants in the ceremony included Gov. Kim Tae-heum, Cheonan Mayor Park Sang-don, and Asan Mayor Park Gyeong-gwi, the ambassadors from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan, and the presidents of Sunmoon University, Chungnam State University and Yonam College.

By forging cooperation with the five central Asian countries, the universities hope to overcome difficulties in recruiting new students as they suffer from a rapidly declining domestic population. The province also expects to attract talented foreign students and to see its regional economy revitalized with incoming students.

The agreement is due to be renewed after five years.