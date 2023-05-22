[Herald Interview] Kard returns with steamy moombahton song

K-pop band Kard (DSP Media)

Co-ed quartet Kard is back after almost a year with its new track "Icky," another of the group's signature steamy moombahton sounds. "We didn't expect to take this long. We wanted the album to be good and we created every song very thoughtfully. The album is jam-packed with Kard's unique colors," the group's main vocalist Somin said at a joint interview with the local media on Thursday. "Icky" marks the group's comeback in almost 11 months since the release of its fifth EP "Re:" in June 2022. The group has been touring around Latin America with its concert series "Wild Kard" and renewed its contract with DSP Media, regaining the vigor it had lost for a time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Leading the new album is its namesake title song, "Icky," a groovy anthem of catchy beats and sensual vibes, underscored by the group's iconic moombahton sounds. Making a sexy song for the band's wide range of listeners was difficult, according to the members J. Seph, BM, Somin and Jiwoo.

Somin (left) and Jiwoo of Kard (DSP Media)

"The message (of the song) itself is suggestive, and we wanted to refrain from making it too explicit," said J. Seph, who contributed to writing the song's lyrics. "There are a lot of innuendos," said BM, who is credited as the song's lyricist and composer, adding, "Many of our listeners are kids. We wanted to make the song fun for them, while making some twists for those who understand the implied meanings (behind the lyrics)." BM explained that, in creating the song, they had "searched for songs with the keywords sexy, powerful and performance-centered, and this song was a perfect match. If 'Ring the Alarm' had been more fresh and vigorous, 'Icky' resonates a different energy -- passionate yet restrained." "Ring the Alarm" is the title track of the band's previous album "Re:." Jiwoo said the group took on a new challenge with the song. "'Icky' embodies a new sound for Kard. It's moombahton, but there's a twist. We wanted to show that there are different styles in moombahton," Jiwoo said. "We liked the song the instant we heard it and later found out it was a moombahton. It was the kind of sound we wanted to show through this comeback," J. Seph added. The group's co-ed nature added some color to "Icky," Somin explained. "It's our strength that we can show love between a man and a woman through our vocals, rap and performance, and this song portrays that," she said. BM chimed in, adding, "The song itself is like a conversation between a man and a woman." The album also includes "Without You," which was pre-released in April. Two tracks, "Fxxk You" by Jiwoo and Somin, and "Been That Boy" by BM and J. Seph, are also listed on the package. Rounding out the album is "Cake," the quartet's first song made by themselves. BM composed and arranged the melody and the four members crafted the lyrics together. Jiwoo said the song shows the group's synergy at its best. "The recording went so smoothly that we went with the first version we recorded as a demo in BM's studio," she said.

J. Seph (left) and BM of Kard (DSP Media)