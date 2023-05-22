 Back To Top
National

Father arrested for allegedly injuring 2-month-old son by violent shaking

By Yonhap
Published : May 22, 2023 - 19:50       Updated : May 22, 2023 - 19:50
A 33-year-old father enters The Incheon District Court on Monday for allegedly causing a serious brain injury to his 2-month-old baby. (Yonhap)
A 33-year-old father was arrested Monday for allegedly causing a serious brain injury to his 2-month-old baby by violently shaking him.

The Incheon District Court issued an arrest warrant for the man on charges of child abuse, citing concerns that he may attempt to flee.

He is suspected of injuring his baby son early this month at their home in Incheon, 27 kilometers west of Seoul.

He admitted to shaking the baby hard while holding him in his arms.

The infant is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital for a cerebral hemorrhage and a fractured rib.

Officials suspect the cerebral hemorrhage may be a result of what is also known as shaken baby syndrome.

The syndrome typically occurs in infants under the age of 2 when they are shaken strongly. It can cause a cerebral hemorrhage and a retinal hemorrhage, and these symptoms can also come with rib fractures and other injuries.

The police also investigated his wife as a witness but did not find any evidence of her participation in the abuse, according to officials.

The police sought an arrest warrant for him Friday. The court held a hearing Monday afternoon to review the arrest warrant request. (Yonhap)

