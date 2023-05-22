 Back To Top
National

Yoon to send condolence flowers to commemorate late President Roh

By Yonhap
Published : May 22, 2023 - 10:20       Updated : May 22, 2023 - 10:20

President Yoon Suk Yeol honors South Korea’s fallen democracy fighters in a memorial ceremony held last Thursday in Gwangju. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk Yeol honors South Korea's fallen democracy fighters in a memorial ceremony held last Thursday in Gwangju. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol plans to send a wreath of flowers to a memorial service scheduled for this week for late former President Roh Moo-hyun, a presidential official said Monday.

The ceremony, marking the 14th year since Roh's death, will be held in the southeastern rural village of Bongha on Tuesday. It is expected to be attended by a large number of politicians.

"Senior presidential political affairs secretary Lee Jin-bok from the presidential office will attend the event," the official said.

Although Yoon is not expected to deliver an official message commemorating Roh, he may convey a personal message to the family members of the former president through Lee.

Roh, president from 2003-08, died by suicide amid a sprawling corruption probe in 2009.

Yoon visited the village when he was a presidential candidate and paid his respects at Roh's grave. At that time, Yoon praised the late president for his ability to relate to the common people and fight injustice. (Yonhap)

