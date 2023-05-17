 Back To Top
National

Story of teen boys’ all-night walk to school outing goes viral

By Jung Min-kyung
Published : May 17, 2023 - 16:15       Updated : May 17, 2023 - 16:33
Everland in Yongin (Yonhap)
The story of two middle-school students who walked 11 hours through the night to reach Everland for a school trip went viral after it was shared on social media recently.

The reason for their arduous journey? A bet proposed by their friends with a reward of 70,000 won ($52).

According to the person who shared their story in an online community, the two teenage boys were found wandering in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, by residents on May 12. The teenagers said they were from Hanam, a city just east of Seoul in Gyeonggi Province, and had walked over 44 kilometers overnight in their bid to reach Everland, the largest and most popular theme park in South Korea, located in Yongin. They said they were lost and in need of directions.

One of the residents took them home, fed them and offered them a ride. But the teens declined, saying their friends had promised to pay them 70,000 won if they reached Everland only by walking.

It remains unclear if the prize money was to be split, or if they'd each be flush with the cash.

The resident chastised them, telling them to call their parents and teachers, but the teens resumed their journey on foot to Everland in the right direction, the post said.

It is unknown whether the students successfully reached the park.



By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)
