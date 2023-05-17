 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
National

Gucci after-party draws criticism for late-night noise

By Lim Jae-seong
Published : May 17, 2023 - 15:43       Updated : May 17, 2023 - 15:43
Gucci's after-party for the 2024 Cruise Collection Fashion Show is seen from the Seoul Economic Daily's building in Jongno, central Seoul on Tuesday night. (Seoul Economic Daily)
Gucci's after-party for the 2024 Cruise Collection Fashion Show is seen from the Seoul Economic Daily's building in Jongno, central Seoul on Tuesday night. (Seoul Economic Daily)

Luxury brand Gucci is facing a backlash over a loud party held late into the night after the brand's fashion show Tuesday at Seoul's Gyeongbokgung.

Residents of the area near the party's venue in central Seoul claim that the party generated excessive noise and light pollution late into the night, and more than 50 complaints were filed with the police.

Gucci held the party after the 2024 Cruise Collection Fashion Show at Seoul’s Joseon-era main palace, Gyeongbokgung. The after-party also drew interest from the public as many stars and celebrities from overseas as well as from South Korea were invited.

The party was held at a building with an open layout and a glass facade in Jongno, near hotels and residential areas.

Civil complaints surged as green lights flashed and loud music echoed from the party venue.

From 9:29 p.m. to midnight, 52 complaints were submitted to the police about noise and light pollution and nine police vehicles were dispatched to the venue, Jongno Police Station Official Park Tae-won said to local media on Wednesday.

Multiple posts on social media and online forums also complained about how the party created a public disturbance.

Video footage uploaded by Twitter users at nearly midnight shows views of the party venue from afar, and the lights and sound from the party still interfere from a distance.

The police, which initially warned the party to refrain from disturbing others at 9 p.m., fined the party on Tuesday as the organizers did not rectify the situation, leading to another dispatch of the police at 11 p.m., the police said.



By Lim Jae-seong (forestjs@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114