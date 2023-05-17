[Korea Quiz] J-Hope's military service

You can find the correct answer(s) at the bottom of the page.

J-Hope, a member of K-pop juggernaut BTS, has temporarily suspended his stage activities to fulfill his mandatory military service.

In South Korea, which faces a belligerent North Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military. The duration of service has changed over time, from three years in the past to a minimum of 18 months at present.

South Korea’s Armed Forces consist of the Army, Navy, Marines and Air Force, with varying lengths of service required for conscripts. The shortest is 18 months for the Army and Marines; 21 months for the Navy; and 22 months for the Air Force.

As such, J-Hope, who joined the Army on April 18, will return to his fans on Oct. 17, 2024. The rapper-dancer is currently undergoing basic training as a private before being assigned to a unit.

J-Hope is the second member of BTS to enlist.

His older groupmate Jin began his duty in December last year and is now serving as an assistant drill instructor at a front-line infantry division boot camp, responsible for disciplining and training new recruits like J-Hope. Jin's discharge date is June 12, 2024.

