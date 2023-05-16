Crypto scandal rattles politics

Rep. Kim Nam-kuk (second from left), then the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea member, answers reporters' question at the National Assembly on May 9. (Yonhap)

South Korean politicians on Tuesday launched a complete investigation of the virtual asset holdings of all National Assembly lawmakers amid a widening scandal involving their alleged murky possession or transfers of cryptocurrencies.

The floor leaders of the ruling People Power Party and the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea are in talks to have each lawmaker voluntarily disclose of their current crypto asset holdings immediately regardless of the lack of mandatory disclosure rules, Rep. Kim Sung-won of the ruling People Power Party told reporters Tuesday at the National Assembly.

Kim leads a special team of PPP lawmakers that will look into the crypto transfers of all lawmakers and consider legal action if they find suspicious crypto-related activities. Such meetings are to be held twice a week starting Tuesday.

Another member of the PPP team, Rep. Yun Chang-hyun, said they will consider on-site inspections of cryptocurrency industry players such as exchange operators Upbit and Bithumb, as well as gaming firm WeMade, which issues cryptocurrency Wemix.

Relatedly, belated bipartisan moves to revise the Public Service Ethics Act have been underway since last week in order to force lawmakers and public officials to register and disclose their crypto assets in a mandatory filing to prevent conflicts of interest.

Concerns about the ethics of politicians' crypto holdings have come to the fore as Rep. Kim Nam-kuk, a lawmaker formerly of the main opposition party, was found to have possessed Wemix assets -- once worth over 8 billion won ($5.98 million) at their height -- since January 2022.

Kim had converted these assets into other cryptocurrencies just before the "travel rule" aimed to prevent crypto investors from money laundering came into effect in March 2022. These transactions were made via Upbit and Bithumb.

This situation contradict Kim's disclosure of 1.26 billion won in assets filed in 2022, meaning that the former assets were not disclosed to the public during the mandatory disclosure. His assets were reported as 1.53 billion won in 2023. Kim has claimed that there was no violation of law in his failure to disclose his crypto assets, but has not identified where the funds to obtain the assets originated from.