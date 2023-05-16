 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
Business

Thailand's PTT seeks investment, partnerships with Korean tech firms

By Lee Yoon-seo
Published : May 16, 2023 - 14:39       Updated : May 16, 2023 - 14:39
Ambassador of Thailand to Korea Witchu Vejjajiva (seventh from left, second row), Buranin Rattanasombat, chief officer of PTT (sixth from left, second row) and officials of PTT and Korean companies pose for a photo during a networking session held at Four Seasons Seoul, Monday. (Embassy of Thailand)
Ambassador of Thailand to Korea Witchu Vejjajiva (seventh from left, second row), Buranin Rattanasombat, chief officer of PTT (sixth from left, second row) and officials of PTT and Korean companies pose for a photo during a networking session held at Four Seasons Seoul, Monday. (Embassy of Thailand)

Thailand's largest conglomerate as well as a state-owned oil and energy company PTT called for investments from South Korean companies, in a bid to forge potential partnerships and scale up its businesses ranging from EVs to semiconductors, during a session organized by the Thai Embassy held in Seoul on Monday.

During the session, the chief officer of PTT Buranin Rattanasombat said that PTT will function as an optimal partner for Korea. The group has forayed into a number of key industries where Korea has a competitive edge, including electric vehicles, renewable energy and electrification solutions, net-zero emission technology, smart factory transformation, biotechnology and life sciences.

According to Rattanasombat, PTT has recently newly launched corporate vision “Powering Life with Future Energy and Beyond,” with which the group aimed to venture into a slew of future industries in the coming years.

Ekachai Yimsakul, managing director of Arun Plus, a 100 percent owned subsidiary of PTT specializing in creating an intragroup EV value chain system, said that the company is especially suited to establishing a promising EV business with hefty government subsidies, with taxes on building EVs reduced from 8 percent to 2 percent. He added with the subsidies, the group is currently expected to locally produce EVs in the next two years.

Aniwat Tandaechanurat, team leader of smart electronics at PTT, further added that as Thailand possesses advanced electronic manufacturing technology that is responsible for generating over 15 percent of the country’s gross domestic product -- the group is further expected to expand its footprint in electronics, led mainly by its front-end chip manufacturing business.

During the session, Thai Ambassador to Korea Witchu Vejjajiva emphasized that forming country-to-country partnerships in the Korean and Thai private sectors against the backdrop of geopolitical tensions and the aftermath of pandemic will be essential.

"The cooperation (between Thailand and Korea) would help both countries to weather through the upcoming global challenges ahead while enhancing mutual benefits," Vejjajiva said.



By Lee Yoon-seo (yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114