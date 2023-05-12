[Today’s K-pop] BTS to publish autobiography in July: report

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

BTS will release an autobiography in July, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing American publisher Flatiron Books. The publishing company confirmed the news by sharing the article on its official social media account. The book, titled “Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS,” is penned by journalist Kang Myeong-seok and the seven members of the K-pop jugganaut, with the English translation by Anton Hur, in collaboration with Clare Richards and Slin Jung. The Korean edition will be published by label Big Hit Music. It will hit stores on July 9 to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the band's fandom, Army. Meanwhile, solo albums from Suga and Jimin are staying strong on Billboard charts. Suga’s “D-Day” ranked No. 13 on the chart dated May 13, after debuting on it last week at No. 2 while Jimin’s “Face” extended its stay to sixth week in a row at No. 157. It also hit the chart at No. 2. NewJeans to host 1st fan meet

(Credit: Ador)

NewJeans will greet fans in person at its first fan meet event, slated to be held in Seoul on July 1-2, said agency Ador on Friday. The event titled “Bunnies Camp,” as its official fandom community is called Bunnies, will be broadcast live as well. The rookie group earned a Guinness World Record for amassing 1 billion streams on Spotify in 219 days, a record for a K-pop musical act. It achieved the feat with six songs on the platform – “Attention,” “Hype Boy,” “Cookie,” “Hurt,” “OMG” and “Ditto.” Three of the songs, “OMG,” “Ditto” and “Hype Boy,” generated over 300 million streams each. The quintet debuted in August last year and last month made this year’s Gold House A100 honorees, a list of those from the Asia Pacific region that most influenced culture and society in the US. Seventeen goes triple platinum in Japan with 10th EP

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)

Seventeen received triple platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan with its tenth EP “FML,” according to the organization on Friday. The album logged 750,000 shipments in the country as of April and qualified for the title. The LP topped Oricon’s daily, weekly and weekly combined album rankings and ranked No. 2 on its monthly album ranking. It sold over 3 million copies on the day of release and 4.55 million copies in the first week of sales, setting K-pop records. The six-track album debuted on Billboard 200 at No. 2, the band’s career-high. Separately, the 13-piece act will hold a fan meeting in Osaka and Tokyo on May 17-18 and 27-28, respectively. Blitzers celebrates 2nd debut anniversary

(Credit: Wuzo Entertainment)