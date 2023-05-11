 Back To Top
National

Man given 3-yr imprisonment for starving over 1,000 cats, dogs to death

By Yonhap
Published : May 11, 2023 - 19:13       Updated : May 11, 2023 - 19:13
(123rf)
(123rf)

A man in his 60s was sentenced to three years in prison Thursday for starving to death more than 1,000 cats and dogs abandoned by breeding farms.

The sentence, delivered by the Suwon District Court's branch in Yeoju, 61 kilometers southeast of Seoul, is the maximum penalty the country's Animal Protection Act allows for animal cruelty.

The 66-year-old man was indicted on charges of starving more than 1,000 cats and dogs to death since February 2020. He took over the animals, abandoned by pet breeding farms for low commercial value, in exchange for receiving 10,000 won ($7.53) per pet.

A total of 1,256 dead cats and dogs were found in his house in the nearby county of Yangpyeong. (Yonhap)

