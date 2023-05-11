Woman wins annuity lottery after quarrel with husband

A woman has won the first and second prizes in an annuity lottery after buying the tickets to cheer herself up after an argument with her husband.

A screengrab of Donghang Lotter's website featuring the image of the winner's winning tickets and message.

According to an interview she gave to Donghang Lottery, the operator of Yeongeum Bokgwon 720+, the winner, whose identity has been withheld, purchased the winning tickets at a shop in Asan, South Chungcheong Province, because she was “feeling down” and wanted to distract herself.

After realizing that she has won, the first person she thought of was her husband, she said. She shared the good news with him.

“We are both working and have struggled to balance work and caring for our children.”

"I am grateful that now we can have a more relaxed life."

Yeongeum Bokgwon 720+ tickets are sold in sets of five. The first-place prize allows the winner to receive 7 million won ($5300) each month for 20 years, while the second-place prize awards the winner 1 million won per month for 10 years.

Since she won the first and one second prizes, she will receive 8 million won per month for the next 10 years, and then 7 million won per month for the following 10 years.