 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
National

Woman wins annuity lottery after quarrel with husband

By Korea Herald
Published : May 11, 2023 - 10:45       Updated : May 11, 2023 - 11:08

A woman has won the first and second prizes in an annuity lottery after buying the tickets to cheer herself up after an argument with her husband.

A screengrab of Donghang Lotter's website featuring the image of the winner's winning tickets and message.
A screengrab of Donghang Lotter's website featuring the image of the winner's winning tickets and message.

According to an interview she gave to Donghang Lottery, the operator of Yeongeum Bokgwon 720+, the winner, whose identity has been withheld, purchased the winning tickets at a shop in Asan, South Chungcheong Province, because she was “feeling down” and wanted to distract herself.

After realizing that she has won, the first person she thought of was her husband, she said. She shared the good news with him.

“We are both working and have struggled to balance work and caring for our children.”

"I am grateful that now we can have a more relaxed life."

Yeongeum Bokgwon 720+ tickets are sold in sets of five. The first-place prize allows the winner to receive 7 million won ($5300) each month for 20 years, while the second-place prize awards the winner 1 million won per month for 10 years.

Since she won the first and one second prizes, she will receive 8 million won per month for the next 10 years, and then 7 million won per month for the following 10 years.



By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114