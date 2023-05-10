 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

2 Kazakhstanis, 1 Tajikstani arrested for arranging 149 fake refugee claims

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : May 10, 2023 - 18:18       Updated : May 10, 2023 - 18:31
(123rf)
(123rf)

Police arrested two Kazakhstan nationals and a Tajikstan national for arranging fake refugee claims for 149 people with nationalities from Russia and Central Asian countries, the Justice Ministry said Wednesday.

The three brokers allegedly took up to 1.5 million won ($1,130) from each person for fabricating documents so that they could fit the qualifications required to get refugee status in Korea from May 2022 to April 2023. None of the 149 -- who claimed they were subjected to terror threats, religious persecution and others -- actually ended up obtaining refugee status, according to the government.

Brokers fabricating documents upon request have been an illegal way of letting some individuals stay in Korea, land a job and become beneficiaries of social security services here without due process, the ministry said in a statement.

Among the three arrested, the 31-year-old Tajikstan national is fluent in both English and Korean as the alleged offender studied in a university in Seoul. A South Korean national was also booked without detention for assisting them with fake documents.

Such activities are regarded as violations of the Immigration Act. Violators are subject to up to three years imprisonment or up to a 30 million won fine.

The Justice Ministry said it had been working to impose a harsher penalty of up to five years of imprisonment for fraudulent refugee claims, through a proposed law revision to the Refugee Act in December 2021, but it did not pass in the National Assembly.



By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114