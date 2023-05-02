[Korea Quiz] Blackpink in your area

Find the answer at the bottom of the page.

South Korean girl group Blackpink made history last month when they performed as headliners of this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. They are the first K-pop group and Asian act to headline the largest music festival in North America.

This year marked their second time performing at Coachella. Their first performance was in 2019 at the sub-main stage. At the time, they were the first K-pop girl group to perform at the event.

Blackpink debuted in August 2016 under K-pop agency YG Entertainment with double title tracks “Boombayah” and “Whistle.” “Blackpink In Your Area” was their catchphrase and the band continues to use it to promote their songs and performances.

They went to garner international fame in the following years with more numerous hit songs such as “Playing With Fire,” “Kill This Love” and “Pink Venom.”

The band’s members Jennie, Rose, Lisa and Jisoo all have different roles. Jennie is the main rapper, Jisoo is the lead vocal, Rose is the main vocal and Lisa is the main dancer.

The group has a multinational identity with Lisa from Thailand; Rose, who grew up in Australia; Jennie, who spent some years in New Zealand; and Jisoo, who is a Korean native.

Blackpink doesn’t have an official leader, unlike most K-pop bands.

The band is currently on the largest world tour for a K-pop girl group, expected to attract 1.5 million fans across North America, Europe, Asia and Oceania.

