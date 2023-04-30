[Herald Interview] Winds of change in Korea's labor movement

Yoo Jun-Hwan, chairman of Saerogochim, or the Refresh Labor Council, speaks during an interview with The Korea Herald in Seoul on March 31. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald)

Yoo Jun-hwan, 31, never thought that he would be leading a labor union until just two years ago. The research engineer who had studied in the US was awarded a smaller-than-expected annual bonus from his company, LG Electronics, in early 2021. However, the company had marked a record high operating profit in the previous year at nearly 3.2 trillion won ($2.3 billion).

In quite an unusual move at a Korean company, Yoo asked management why he was getting a bonus far lower than those given out by the company’s competitors. The company told him that it did not have specific criteria on how much was given to employees as bonuses, and that the company’s profits were lower than that of its competitors.

"I was enraged. So I suggested to some colleagues online that we form a union ... and that's how it all started."

The union he first formed, the LG Electronics People-Centered Office Workers' Union, later merged with unionized office workers of Seoul Metro, operator of the Seoul subway. The newly merged union was named Saerogochim, or the Refresh Labor Council. The word “saerogochim” refers to the refresh function on computer programs or apps.

As of April, the union has more than 8,000 members across 12 firms ranging from manufacturing and state-owned companies to large conglomerates. Most members are office workers at firms such as LG Electronics, Kumho Tire, Korail and LS Electric.

The RLC came under the media spotlight last month after it vocally opposed the government's proposed plan to extend the cap on the number of hours you can work in a single week from 52 to 69.

The plan, which was designed to give companies more flexibility, sparked outrage from younger workers.

Though the RLC is a fledgling union with far lower membership numbers than other trade unions, the government engaged with the RLC to understand workers’ outrage against the proposed plan.

At a meeting with Labor Minister Lee Jung-sik in March, the RLC conveyed its members’ perception of the plan. Days later, President Yoon Suk Yeol announced that he had ordered the ministry to review it. Since then, the plan has been on hold.

The talk with the labor minister was successful because the union told the government what workers really wanted without political calculations, Yoo said.

“The argument that the workweek should exceed 52 hours is not an argument from the laborers’ side, at least,” Yoo Jun-hwan, chairperson of the RLC, told The Korea Herald in a recent interview in Seoul. “It is questionable whether the government’s announcement is truly going in the direction that workers want.”

The RLC is a new platform for many workers, especially those who work in an office and feel disconnected from traditional labor unions.

“Existing labor unions have not been able to evoke public sympathy due to their political activities unrelated to labor rights, such as cancellation of joint drills between the US and the withdrawal of the US troops from Korea," the union chairperson said.

"Because most of the unions were made up mainly of production workers and field workers, office and research workers’ opinions weren’t easily represented. So that’s why I thought it was necessary -- I thought it was time to step up,” Yoo said.