[Korean History] Families separated by war reunite on live TV

A man holds a signboard that shows the names and other information of his family members lost during the Korean War. (KBS)

"History through The Korea Herald” revisits significant events and issues over seven decades through articles, photos and editorial pieces published in the Herald and retells them from a contemporary perspective. – Ed. In the summer of 1983, Seoul’s Yeouido Park and the nearby area surrounding a TV station building turned into a sea of people, each clutching signboards covered with the details of someone they were searching for. Thousands had gone there to post a poster for all to see in the hopes of finding their lost loved ones, separated by the 1950-53 Korean War. These heartfelt displays were for the special live TV program, “Finding Dispersed Families,” aired by the state-run Korea Broadcasting System (KBS) to help family members scattered by war reunite.

The July 17, 1983 edition of The Korea Herald

In its July 17th edition, The Korea Herald carried special coverage of the nationwide family reunion drive, with the top story titled, “Family reunion drive rolls on.” ‘Finding Dispersed Families’ The catalyst for this massive outpouring of longing and pain was the KBS TV program, “Finding Dispersed Families.” It began on June 30 of that year and continued as a live broadcast until early morning on Nov. 14, for a total of 453 hours and 45 minutes. When it ended, more than 100,000 separated family members had participated in the program, 53,536 of them appearing on TV. The number of families reunited through the program was 10,189, according to data from the state-run National Archives of Korea. Launched to mark the 30th anniversary of the 1953 Korean Armistice Agreement, the program was originally meant to last for only one and a half hours. But as TV announcers introduced the tragic stories of separated families on the night of June 30, the broadcasting station was inundated by phone calls from people asking for help. The next day, large crowds swarmed the KBS headquarters and the plaza in front, hoping for a chance to reconnect with their lost family members.

A female announcer introduces the stories of families separated by war during KBS' special live broadcast titled, “Finding Dispersed Families." (KBS)

In the days that followed, South Koreans heard the heartfelt stories of families torn apart by the war and watched as they finally reunited after decades of separation. An “epic television humanitarian campaign” that holds “monumental value in world broadcasting history” reads the description of the program in the nomination document submitted to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization for its inscription on the Memory of the World Register. The program's 2015 recognition by UNESCO is a highlight among the many international accolades the program has earned.

Tens of thousands of people gather in the area surrounding KBS' headquarters in Yeouido, Seoul, to reunite with family members lost during the 1950-53 Korean War. (KBS)