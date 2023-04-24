After 6 years, Taeyang rises again with 'Down to Earth'

Keeping the seed of life alive inside him as he waited six prolonged years for his comeback was the sunset, singer Taeyang said ahead of the release of his new solo album.

Watching the final burning of the sky before it loses its light, he felt comforted and healed.

"Sunset is always followed by the night, and I saw myself in it as I'd felt like being drowned by darkness everyday. The sunset blends into darkness without complaining, and it made me think about what I could do and how I could act more wisely," Taeyang said at a press event in Seoul on Monday.

The new album, "Down to Earth," was born in those silent hours.

"It wouldn't be a stretch to say that this album began from the sunset as it had gifted me with so many thoughts and emotions," Taeyang said. "The album carries various colors just like the different shades of rays sprouting from the sun as it sets."

Returning with a new album in six years, the singer invited the local press to speak more genuinely about himself and his music.

"I wanted to show myself as I am. So instead of the usual media showcase, I prepared a listening party to make it feel like I'm inviting the press to my studio," he explained at the event Monday.

Debuting in 2006 as a vocalist and dancer in Big Bang, Taeyang, whose real name is Dong Young-bae, spent many years in a rush of spotlights, fame and success. He made a splash as a solo singer as well, churning out hits until he enlisted for his mandatory military service in March 2018. His latest release was "White Night" in 2017.

While not directly involved himself, other Big Bang members and the band's agency YG Entertainment became embroiled in a disgraceful scandal in 2018, inevitably forcing Taeyang to stay low-key until recently.

Threading through the six-track package is the core value of being "down to earth," which the singer said he had discovered in these last six dark years.

"Troubles just continued and I couldn't put out music against my will. I'd been doing music since I was young and it was my first time halting for such a long time. I think being stuck in the situation where I couldn't set a vision or a goal was the hardest to bear," the singer said.

Watching the sun set brought him back down to ground, the 34-year-old singer said.

"I'd given myself the name Taeyang because I aspired to become like it. The sun not only glowed alone but rose and fell at the same time everyday, whether it's cloudy or sunny, no matter what. I wanted to be diligent like the sun," he explained. "Taeyang" is the Korean word for "sun."

Debuting young at the age of 18, he matured fast and learned to survive in the K-pop jungle. Leaving the limelight, he discovered he had missed out on some of the essential values of life.

"I took the time to look deeper into those values that were important. I thought about how I could improve, not only as a singer but as a person in essence."

Once standing at the center of the trendiest music in Korea, Taeyang said he had wanted to embody those new sounds faster than anyone in his music. There was no rush of deadline or the pressure to be in vogue.

"The focus is now on the message I want to deliver through my songs. The genre of music is decided according to the message, which naturally allows me to try various style of sounds," he said.