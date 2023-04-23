 Back To Top
National

About 56% of people support developing nuclear weapons to counter N. Korea's threats

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 23, 2023 - 21:54       Updated : Apr 23, 2023 - 22:00

This photo, provided by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on April 14, 2023, shows the North's new solid-fuel Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), test-fired the previous day under the guidance of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. (Yonhap)
About 56 percent of South Koreans support developing nuclear weapons to counter North Korea's escalating nuclear threats, a survey showed Sunday.

The survey of 1,008 adults, conducted by pollster Realmeter last week, found that 56.5 percent of respondents say they support building own nuclear weapons and the issue needs to be discussed at an upcoming summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden.

In contrast, 40.8 percent said they oppose developing nuclear weapons.

When asked why they support developing nuclear weapons, 45.2 percent replied Seoul should "confront" North Korea's nuclear threats.

Asked for a reason for opposing nuclear armament, 44.2 percent said it would prompt South Korea to suffer from global sanctions if Seoul pursues homegrown nuclear weapons.

Yoon is set to depart for the U.S. on Monday for a six-day state visit marking the 70th anniversary of the two countries' alliance, with North Korea's nuclear and missile threats high on the agenda.

The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level. (Yonhap)

