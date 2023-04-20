North Jeolla Province aims at becoming nation’s agriculture hub

North Jeolla Province Gov. Kim Kwan-young delivers a speech at the Global Business Forum hosted by The Korea Herald, Wednesday. (Kim Dae-kyung / The Korea Herald)

North Jeolla Province Gov. Kim Kwan-young on Wednesday presented his vision to boost the province as an agriculture and bio hub of South Korea.

Kim, a two-time lawmaker in his early 50s who took office in July, delivered a speech at the Global Business Forum hosted by The Korea Herald, touting the province's strengths in the agriculture industry and its potential.

There are total of 47 organizations and institutes related to agriculture in North Jeolla Province, including the Rural Development Administration and the Korea Food Research Institute. The institutes research a variety of areas that include animal drugs, food, seeds, high-tech agriculture, and microorganisms, he said.

"We are also actively supporting the universities to foster professionals related to agricultural industry."

The governor stressed that four clusters -- seed clusters in Gimje, animal medicine industrial cluster in Iksan, microorganism clusters in Jeongeup, and food clusters in Iksan -- have been built in North Jeolla Province.

Kim also said the region will become a future agricultural export hub.

"We will create a 'tri-port' that connects airports, railways and ports within 5 kilometers and combine it with the vast agricultural life site in North Jeolla Province. Saemangeum will become a global food hub,” Kim said.

A new port will be completed in 2026, an airport in 2028, and the railway linking Saemangeum and Gunsan in 2030, the governor added.

The smart farm business is also one of the major projects in North Jeolla Province.

"We have fostered 50 elite young farmers every year, and are trying to create a smart farm in Saemangeum which includes a residential complex for young farmers," said Kim.

In addition to the agricultural industry, North Jeolla Province is set to host the World Scout Jamboree this August, during which more than 40,000 scouts from all around the world are expected to gather.

"This year’s World Scout Jamboree is the second Jamboree event held in Korea. After 32 years since the first World Scout Jamboree in Goseong, (Gangwon Province,) North Jeolla Province finally attracted this wonderful festival.”

“As 40,000 participants from overseas are to visit our province, we will do our best to promote North Jeolla Province to the world," added Kim.