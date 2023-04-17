Yoon’s approval dips to 6-month low

President Yoon Suk Yeol’s approval rating fell to 33.6 percent last week, a six-month low largely prompted by a still skeptical public urging the president to confront the US over its recent leak of secret intelligence reports suggesting Washington might have been spying on Seoul.

The five-day Realmeter poll released Monday found that 63.4 percent of Koreans disapprove of Yoon’s job performance. The approval rating, which had marked 42.9 percent as recently as the first week of March, a record high for this year, has quickly declined.

A researcher at Realmeter attributed the fall to the “potentially troubling handling” of growing public skepticism over whether Seoul had actually confronted Washington concerning the spying allegations, ahead of their summit later this month that will mark 70 years of ties. The US is South Korea’s biggest ally.

“The way Yoon officials had dealt with public doubts was a blow,” said Bae Cheol-ho, the principal researcher at the pollster. Last week, Yoon’s first deputy national security adviser brushed off the damaging leak, saying Washington seems to have no “malicious intent."

Some experts say such remarks underscore the Yoon administration’s resolve not to make a big deal out of the leak ahead of the summit.

For some time, Seoul and Washington have been stepping up efforts to contain North Korea, a country facing international sanctions over its nuclear and missile programs. The isolated country has threatened to use nuclear weapons if the South and the US do not suspend their regular joint military drills. Pyongyang labels them “rehearsals for war,” while Seoul and Washington call them “tests for readiness.”

A conservative South Korean leader who has vowed closer ties with not only Washington, but also Tokyo, Yoon is expected to double down on expanding a three-way coalition of South Korea, the US and Japan. Following a meeting with the US president, Yoon will likely meet with his Japanese counterpart in May in Hiroshima, Japan, on the sidelines of a Group of Seven meeting.