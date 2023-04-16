 Back To Top
Business

Samsung’s Neo QLED TVs receive carbon footprint certification

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Apr 16, 2023 - 13:55       Updated : Apr 16, 2023 - 13:55
An image of Samsung Electronics' Neo QLED TVs alongside Carbon Trust's
An image of Samsung Electronics' Neo QLED TVs alongside Carbon Trust's "Reducing CO2" certification (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics, the world's largest TV maker by shipments, said Sunday that six of its Neo quantum-dot light-emitting diode TVs have been globally certified for carbon footprint by Carbon Trust, a UK-based carbon management and reduction organization.

The models -- three of its 75-inch Neo QLED 8K and three of its 75-inch Neo QLED 4K screens -- obtained the certification in recognition of Samsung’s efforts to reduce the products’ weight and power consumption compared to previous models, the company said.

The “Reducing CO2” certificate is awarded to products that reduce their carbon footprint over the product’s entire life cycle. The organization calculates products eligible for the certification by evaluating the amount of greenhouse gases generated throughout the product's life cycle based on internationally recognized standards.

“It’s rewarding to see Samsung’s sustainability mission (being) recognized by a trusted organization, as we remain committed to creating products with the future of our planet (in) mind,” said Yong Seok-woo, executive vice president and deputy head of the visual display business.

Samsung’s two Neo QLED TVs -- the 75-inch Neo QLED 8K and 65-inch Neo QLED 4K -- were the first TV products with resolutions higher than 4K to receive recognition from the British organization in 2021.

Samsung's 16 models across its 2022 lineup, including 11 models from the QLED, crystal ultra-high definition and Lifestyle TV range, as well as five monitors and signage products, were also carbon footprint certified last year.

Samsung said it plans to expand its eco-conscious efforts to other models across its latest screen lineup this year. It aims to achieve the carbon footprint certification for more than 20 TV models, ranging from QLED, crystal UHD and organic light-emitting diodes to monitors and signage products, the tech giant said.

Meanwhile, the company has topped the global TV market for a whopping 17 consecutive years until 2022 despite slow demand and macroeconomic woes.



By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
