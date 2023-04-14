 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

86 parents disciplined for neglecting child support expenses

By Lee Jung-youn
Published : Apr 14, 2023 - 15:53       Updated : Apr 14, 2023 - 15:53
(123rf)
(123rf)

Eighty-six people will be given disciplinary measures for intentionally not paying for child support even after receiving orders from the court.

The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family said Friday it has decided to impose penalties on 86 of those who neglected their duty to pay child support expenses at the 29th Child Care Review Committee.

By type of disciplinary measures, there are six people whose identity has been revealed to the public, 41 people who are banned from leaving the country and 39 people whose driver’s licenses have been suspended.

The number of people disciplined for not paying child support expenses has continued to increase since the introduction of the policy in July 2021. In the second half of 2021 there were 27 people who received penalties. That increased to 151 in the first half of 2022 and 230 in the second half of 2022. This year, 97 and 86 people were disciplined in February and April, respectively.

Since the implementation of the policy, 45 people have had their identity revealed, 204 were banned from leaving the country and 320 had their driver's licenses suspended.

Some of those disciplined paid their overdue child support expenses. Since May 2022 to March this year, 15 people have fully paid their child support debts and 22 have partially paid overdue child support expenses.

Meanwhile, the Gender Ministry plans to support single-parent families with the First Basic Plan for Single-Parent Family Policy announced Monday. Family care centers across the country will provide counseling services and arrange meetings between the nonparenting parents and underage children.

In addition, Korea looks to revise the law to allow those seeking child care expenses access to information about the income and property of the parent not fulfilling the parental financial obligation, without the party's consent. This will shorten the litigation period by identifying the financial status of the debtor in a relatively short time, according to the ministry.



By Lee Jung-youn (jy@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114