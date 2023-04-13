KB to offer upgraded legal consulting for wealthy clients

Third from left: KB Financial Group’s Wealth Management and Pension Senior Managing Director Choi Jae-young, Shin&Kim’s Managing Partner Oh Jong-han and Shin&Kim's Partner Kim Hyeon-jin pose for a photo after signing a memorandum of understanding to offer legal consulting services in Seoul, Wednesday. (KB Financial Group)

KB Financial Group said Thursday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the nation’s two leading law firms, Sejong and Taepyeongyang, to offer upgraded legal consulting services to customers for its premium private banking and asset management brand KB Gold&Wise the First.

The signing ceremony was held at KB Securities’ headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Wednesday, with top executives including KB Financial Group’s senior managing director in wealth management and pension business unit Choi Jae-young, Sejong’s managing partner Oh Jong-han and Taepyeongyang’s partner Kim Hyeon-jin, in attendance.

Launched in August last year, Gold&Wise aims to offer customers exclusive banking and asset management services through a dedicated team of private bankers and asset managers of KB Kookmin Bank and KB Securities and other experts in diverse fields of investment, tax, real estate and trusts.

Its Family Office Service in particular provides customized consultations on inheritance and succession issues. With the latest partnership with the nation’s top law firms, KB said it will be able to support in-depth legal services for overall asset management tasks.

KB said it plans to further extend related services through agreements with accounting firms and real estate firms not just at home but also globally.

“By seeking synergy between KB’s Family Office team and an outside expert group, now we can offer more upgraded solutions for our customers,” KB’s wealth management director said at the ceremony. “We will continue efforts to lead the growth of the nation’s asset management market.”