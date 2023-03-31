NewJeans and Coca-Cola collaborate for a new song

An image of NewJeans and Coca-Cola's collaborative single "Zero." (Ador)

K-pop girl group NewJeans is set to drop a new song in collaboration with Coca-Cola next week.

Ador, the label behind NewJeans, said on Friday that the group is set to drop "Zero," a commercial song for Coca-Cola, on Monday.

Earlier on Thursday, the label had announced that NewJeans has been tapped as the new global ambassador for the drink brand. As the ambassadors, the five members are taking part in the new Coca-Cola Zero campaign launched in South Korea, Ador added.

The new song release is the first move taken by NewJeans as the brand's ambassador.

Along with the song, a music video starring the K-pop group is also set to be unveiled on the same day.

NewJeans and Coca-Cola's collaborative song "Zero" will be released through global music platforms at 6 p.m. on Monday, and the music video on NewJeans' official YouTube channel.