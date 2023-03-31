 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

NewJeans and Coca-Cola collaborate for a new song

NewJeans is the new global ambassador for Coca-Cola

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Mar 31, 2023 - 13:46       Updated : Mar 31, 2023 - 13:46
An image of NewJeans and Coca-Cola's collaborative single
An image of NewJeans and Coca-Cola's collaborative single "Zero." (Ador)

K-pop girl group NewJeans is set to drop a new song in collaboration with Coca-Cola next week.

Ador, the label behind NewJeans, said on Friday that the group is set to drop "Zero," a commercial song for Coca-Cola, on Monday.

Earlier on Thursday, the label had announced that NewJeans has been tapped as the new global ambassador for the drink brand. As the ambassadors, the five members are taking part in the new Coca-Cola Zero campaign launched in South Korea, Ador added.

The new song release is the first move taken by NewJeans as the brand's ambassador.

Along with the song, a music video starring the K-pop group is also set to be unveiled on the same day.

NewJeans and Coca-Cola's collaborative song "Zero" will be released through global music platforms at 6 p.m. on Monday, and the music video on NewJeans' official YouTube channel.



By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114