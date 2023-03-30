KG Mobility makes grand comeback with electrified Torres

SsangYong Motors has returned to the Seoul Mobility Show 2023 for the first time in four years under its new name, KG Mobility, with an electrified version of its bestselling midsized sport utility vehicle Torres EVX.

“Changing the company’s name was not an easy decision. But after a series of ups and downs, we aim to deliver a total solution for mobility sectors,” said KG Mobility Chairman Gwak Jae-sun at a media preview Thursday at Kintex in Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province.

The carmaker boasted that the Torres EVX is expected to set an example in the electric leisure SUV market with an outperforming driving range, a stable battery and its affordable price. It follows in the footsteps of the hot-selling, gasoline-powered Torres, which sold more than 20,000 units in Korea last year, the company said.

With the lithium iron phosphate, or LFP, batteries produced by China-based BYD, the car can drive more than 420 kilometers on a single charge. The battery pack adopts a stable crystal structure as well.

The launch date is slated for upcoming September or October, with the price estimated at 30 million won ($23,000), excluding EV subsidies.

As for the design, the EV’s dotted-style light-emitting diode daytime running lamps feature a futuristic vibe. It also shows a hint of Korean style. The towing cover resembles the fire image from the four elemental symbols of the South Korean flag, adding to its originality.

The interior shares common features with the gasoline-powered Torres' “slim and wide” concept. The buttonless digital interface with a 12.3-inch infotainment screen provides a comfortable user experience with more enhanced visibility than Torres.

It also offers more spacious seats and trunk and higher ground clearance than rival midsized SUVs, catering to those who love camping and powerful off-road driving.

Torres TX, the high-end model of the original Torres, also made its debut. The robust boxy SUV offers an even more powerful off-road driving experience with its 20-inch forged wheels. Targeting camping lovers, it is equipped with an air compressor and water tank.

The carmaker also introduced its three car models under development set for launch before 2025: the O100, which is expected to become the first Korea-made electric pickup, a large electric SUV called F100 and the KR10, the electric version of its steady-selling Korando SUV.