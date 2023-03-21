Bobby's 1st solo single 'S.i.R' marks start of year-long series

Boy band iKON's member Bobby is setting off on a new chapter of his music career with his new single "S.i.R" on Tuesday.

As the first single he is releasing as a soloist musician, 'S.i.R" marks the rapper-producer's return after two years and three months since he last dropped his second full-length album "Lucky Man" in 2021.

A renowned member of the six-piece group, Bobby is putting out two new songs with the new single. He took part in writing these two songs.

The main song "Drowning" is a pop song that conveys the feeling of being engulfed by the charms of one's lover. The song features the up-and-coming R&B singer-songwriter Sole, whose dreamy, soulful timbre blends aesthetically with the rapper's raspy vocals.

The second song "Cherry Blossom" takes on a more sentimental tone. Upon the distinctive raw sounds of guitar, bass and drum, Bobby voices his heart, which had once shined so bright only to fall so fast, just like the fleeting nature of the flower.

Speaking with local news outlet News1, the 27-year-old artist said "S.i.R" marks the start of new projects he plans to roll out through the year.

"I'm planning to drop four new records in a series over the year," Bobby was quoted as saying in the News1 report released Sunday. "This album marks the first step of the series, and I put great effort into meticulously directing (the productions of) both the song and the music video," added Bobby.

He elaborated further about his year-long project in an exclusive interview with Edaily on Monday.

Stating that he plans to unveil new albums for every season, he added, "I have over 30 solo songs piled up already."