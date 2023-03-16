 Back To Top
National

[Graphic News] Facebook users in S. Korea dip below 10m: data

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Mar 16, 2023 - 08:01       Updated : Mar 16, 2023 - 08:01

The number of Facebook users in South Korea fell to a record low last month as a growing number of young people opted to use Instagram and other social media platforms, industry data showed.

Facebook had a combined 9.79 million South Korean monthly active users on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store as of last month, down 2.6 percent from a month ago, according to the data by Mobile Index.

It is the first time that Facebook’s MAU in South Korea dropped below the 10-million threshold since the Mobile Index started to compile related data in 2020. Its monthly figure has been on a steady decline since August 2021, when it hit 13.41 million.

Insiders said the decline came as the younger generation prefers using other social media more compatible with short-form content like Instagram compared to Facebook’s traditional text-heavy features. (Yonhap)



By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
