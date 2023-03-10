 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

BlackRock emerges as Samsung Securities’ 3rd-largest shareholder

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Mar 10, 2023 - 13:47       Updated : Mar 10, 2023 - 13:47
(Samsung Securities)
(Samsung Securities)

US-based investment management firm BlackRock has become the third-largest shareholder of South Korean brokerage house Samsung Securities, a filing showed Thursday.

BlackRock’s 12 affiliated entities hold a total of 5.46 percent stake (4.87 million shares) in Samsung Securities as of Feb. 28, according to a disclosure filed with the Financial Supervisory Service.

A minority shareholder with at least 5 percent of shares in a company is subject to filing obligations as a block holder of the company, under the current law.

Samsung Life Insurance is the largest shareholder of Samsung Securities with a 29.62 percent share, followed by the National Pension Service, whose share is about 10 percent.

According to BlackRock's annual report, as of last year the US company held only 3,645 shares of Samsung Securities through the iShares Emerging Markets Equity Index Fund.

This means the company recently increased its stake significantly in the Korean brokerage firm.

"Since (Samsung Securities) is a top-tier stable risk manager in the industry with revenue generation capabilities, it would have appealed to foreign investors," a Samsung Securities official said.

Samsung Securities has been consistently maintaining more than a 4 percent dividend yield. The dividend payout ratio also has been over 35 percent.

Among major domestic securities firms, Samsung Securities also became the only company with a global asset manager holding more than a 5 percent stake.



By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114