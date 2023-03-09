 Back To Top
Entertainment

[Newsmaker] BTS' Suga marks birthday with donations for Turkey, Syria

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Mar 9, 2023 - 15:39       Updated : Mar 9, 2023 - 15:39
BTS' Suga (Bit Hit Music)
BTS' Suga (Bit Hit Music)

Suga of BTS donated 100 million won ($75,700) to support relief efforts in Turkey and Syria in the aftermath of the major earthquakes there.

Global NGO Save the Children on Thursday said Suga delivered the 100 million won fund to the organization to help the children who have been affected by the disaster.

The producer-rapper of BTS turned 30 on Thursday.

The organization added that Suga's donation will be used to buy blankets, mattresses, stationery and other relief supplies and deliver them to children in the earthquake-stricken region.

"So many children and families have been damaged by the earthquakes. I express condolences to the survivors and victims," the singer was quoted saying in the NGO's statement. He continued, "I hope (my donation) might help the children who are suffering and hope it can be used to support relief goods for the children."

Suga has actively participated in charities in the recent years.

For his last birthday, he donated 100 million won to aid the recovery work in North Gyeongsang Province, Daegu and Korea's eastern coastal areas that were ravaged by a massive wildfire. In 2021, he delivered the same amount on his birthday to Keimyung University Dongsan Hospital in his native city of Daegu to help child cancer patients.

He also gave funds to Daegu in 2020 when the city was hit particularly hard by COVID-19, as well as to the Korea Pediatric Cancer Association in 2019 in the name of Army, BTS' fan club.



By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
