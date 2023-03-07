North Korea may hold major exercises between March, April: lawmakers

The lawmakers on the National Assembly’s intelligence committee said Tuesday that North Korea may hold large-scale military exercises between March and April, in response to planned joint drills between South Korea and the US.

More specifically, intelligence committee member Rep. Youn Kun-young of the Democratic Party of Korea told reporters in a closed-door briefing that North Korea may conduct an ICBM test on a normal trajectory as well as test-fire a new solid fuel-based ICBM sometime this month or next.

Youn added that North Korea may launch a spy satellite in April on leader Kim Jong-un’s orders, citing the National Intelligence Service.

He noted that the intelligence service said it “could not rule out the possibility” of a normal-angle ICBM test launch, based on an earlier warning from Kim's sister, Kim Yo-jong, and “technological demands.”

Youn remarked that the intelligence service also said that the food crisis in North Korea is “not serious enough to threaten the regime” but that it was “difficult to estimate the actual scope of famine” in the country. Recent deaths from hunger are thought to have been caused by COVID-19-driven food shortages.

Another intelligence committee member, Rep. Yoo Sang-bum, said Kim’s daughter Ju-ae is believed to be homeschooled and thus has not received a formal education.

“It is reported that Ju-ae is skilled at horse riding and has skiing as a hobby,” he added.

He said that the intelligence service does not believe Ju-ae is Kim’s heir, and that her public appearances are likely meant to highlight the fourth-generation succession of power.

While the intelligence service believes Kim has three children, little is known about the youngest, including whether they are a son or a daughter, he said. The news reports about the eldest’s health defects are to date unfounded.