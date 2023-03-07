 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Spending, tourist visits fall sharply in Itaewon: data

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Mar 7, 2023 - 17:54       Updated : Mar 7, 2023 - 17:54
A visitor pays her respects to the victims of the Oct. 29 crowd crush in Itaewon at a memorial altar at Seoul Plaza in February. (Yonhap)
A visitor pays her respects to the victims of the Oct. 29 crowd crush in Itaewon at a memorial altar at Seoul Plaza in February. (Yonhap)

Card spending in Itaewon's nightlife district in the fourth week of February fell 57.1 percent compared with the fourth week of October 2022, just before the crowd crush disaster during the Halloween weekend which claimed 159 lives.

According to data from the Seoul municipal government Tuesday, the foot traffic in Itaewon 1-dong -- which covers streets filled with international shops, bars, clubs and restaurants -- fell 29 percent over the cited period.

This downward trend is in contrast with that of Myeong-dong, another popular shopping district in Seoul, where tourist visits are returning to pre-pandemic levels, according to the city government.

Against this backdrop, the local government mapped out Tuesday plans to revitalize the neighborhood, which is still reeling from the Halloween tragedy.

The plan includes a series of live performances and art exhibitions in memory of the crowd crush victims from March to May. The local government will also issue gift certificates for consumers to spend at establishments in Itaewon 1-dong worth a combined 30 billion won ($23 million) this year until September.



By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114