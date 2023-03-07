Spending, tourist visits fall sharply in Itaewon: data

A visitor pays her respects to the victims of the Oct. 29 crowd crush in Itaewon at a memorial altar at Seoul Plaza in February. (Yonhap)

Card spending in Itaewon's nightlife district in the fourth week of February fell 57.1 percent compared with the fourth week of October 2022, just before the crowd crush disaster during the Halloween weekend which claimed 159 lives.

According to data from the Seoul municipal government Tuesday, the foot traffic in Itaewon 1-dong -- which covers streets filled with international shops, bars, clubs and restaurants -- fell 29 percent over the cited period.

This downward trend is in contrast with that of Myeong-dong, another popular shopping district in Seoul, where tourist visits are returning to pre-pandemic levels, according to the city government.

Against this backdrop, the local government mapped out Tuesday plans to revitalize the neighborhood, which is still reeling from the Halloween tragedy.

The plan includes a series of live performances and art exhibitions in memory of the crowd crush victims from March to May. The local government will also issue gift certificates for consumers to spend at establishments in Itaewon 1-dong worth a combined 30 billion won ($23 million) this year until September.