N.Korea escalates war of words as S. Korea, US gear up for annual exercises

North Korea warned of “swift and overwhelming” military action and “physical conflict” on the Korean Peninsula by issuing two statements on Tuesday, marking the latest salvo in the country’s belligerent rhetoric that has escalated in the run-up to annual military exercises between South Korea and the United States.

North Korea’s continuing war of words shows its intent to lay the foundation for taking likely high-profile military action during the upcoming “Freedom Shield” exercise, Seoul-based experts said. But at the same time, the verbal threat with the absence of action shows cash-strapped North Korea’s struggle to respond to each of the more frequent deployment of US strategic assets in South Korea and accompanying military drills between the allies.

Kim Yo-jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s powerful sister and mouthpiece, urged South Korea and the US to “refrain from making remarks and behaviors that further aggravate the situation” in a Korean-language statement.

“As already clarified, we are keeping an eye on all active military moves by the US forces and South Korean puppet military and maintain a constant readiness posture to take appropriate, swift and overwhelming actions at any time according to our judgment,” Kim said.

Kim’s statement was issued in response to remarks by the commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command Adm. John Aquilino.

South Korea’s Chosun Ilbo newspaper on Monday exclusively reported that Adm. Aquilino said the “US will immediately intercept it if North Korea fires an intercontinental ballistic missile toward the Pacific region” during his meeting with South Korean Consul-General in Honolulu Hong Seok-in on Feb. 24, citing unnamed military sources. The commander also reportedly denounced Kim Yo-jong’s previous warning of turning the Pacific into a “firing range.”

In return, Kim said “neither the US nor Japan has territorial sovereignty of the Pacific Ocean.”

“If the US takes military action in response to our test of strategic weapons conducted without causing any harm to the safety of neighboring countries in international waters and airspace which is not subject to the US jurisdiction, it will undoubtedly be regarded as a clear declaration of war against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea,” Kim said in the statement, referring to North Korea by its official name.



ICBM launch at normal angle

Seoul-based experts said North Korea seeks to forewarn that it could potentially launch an ICBM toward the Pacific at a normal angle.

“North Korea continues to harness Kim Yo-jong’s statements as a means to justify its ICBM launch at a normal angle as its tit-for-tat action to combined military exercises between South Korea and the US,” said Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies.

Yang said Kim Yo-jong’s statement also aimed to “send a warning message” that North Korea has plans to take tit-for-tat military actions should the US seek to intercept a North Korean missile fired at a normal angle.

The pronouncement had a changed significance as it came days after vice director of the National Aerospace Development Administration Pak Kyong-su underscored its right to continue space exploration and development in his interview with the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

“Pyongyang intends to justify its launch of rockets and missiles labeling them as peaceful activities while highlighting that outer space and the Pacific Ocean are global commons that anyone can use.”

