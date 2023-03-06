[Herald Review] Onew of SHINee marks spring at 1st-ever solo concert with mellow, warm voice

Onew of SHINee kicked off the last day of his concert, "O-New Note," with "Sunshine." (SM Entertainment)

Onew of SHINee welcomed the beginning of spring with his first-ever solo concert, “O-New Note,” filling the space with different fragrances while his mellow voice warmed things up.

The concert, which was held for three days starting Friday at Olympic Hall in Seoul, was lit with the aqua-colored fan lights of SHINee’s fan community, Shawol.

As soon as the concert began with the main stage opening up, everyone in the hall stood up ready to enjoy the gig to the fullest.

Onew, dressed in a green and flowery cardigan and jeans, kicked off the gig with “Sunshine,” a side track from his second mini album.

On the stage, decorated as a rose garden, the artist showed off his solid live skills and relaxed performance as a professional K-pop idol with more than a decade of experience.

The concert was divided into four different “scent notes:" floral, woody, aqua and “Onew note.”

For each section, the hall was literally filled with respective scents as fragrance sprays were installed inside the hall to satisfy diverse senses of the audience.

“The word, 'Note,' from the name of this concert derives from the scent note of a fragrance. As you know, a fragrance has a top note, a middle note and a base note. In today’s concert, there will be four different scent notes. Can you smell the floral scent right now?” Onew explained the theme of his concert to the audience.

The floral section was characterized by lovely and bubbly tracks, during which Onew gave out flowers to his fans.

He greeted his fans in five different languages as the concert was live-streamed through Beyond LIVE.

Onew performed warm ballads and medium-tempo tracks such as “Yeowoobi,” “Love Phobia” and “Illusion” for the woody section.

He also performed a medley of ballads in an unplugged style accompanied by piano and guitar.

Many were touched by his mellow voice, which swiftly changed from a falsetto to his normal voice, even bringing some fans to tears.

Then the tone of the concert switched to sensual and fast-tempo tracks during the aqua section.

“When the curtains went down during the ‘In the whale’ performance, I got chills all over my body. I think this is the charm of doing a live performance, as I get to search for something new and show what I want to. I really get a lot of energy from you guys and I am happy that I get to communicate in real time with you. The message of the song was that I would grab your hands even in dark places. Now, the next song, ‘Expectations’ is one of the side tracks from my new album, ‘Circle,’ to be released on Monday, and many of you seemed to really like it. They say it’s a sexy song,” said Onew, introducing one of the new tracks from his new album.

Onew made his debut as a soloist on December 2018, with the EP, “Voice,” and he made his debut in the K-pop scene in the legendary K-pop boy group, SHINee, in May 2008.