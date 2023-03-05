Cho Seung-woo makes triumphant return with ‘Divorce Attorney Shin’

Top actor Cho Seung-woo made his much-anticipated return to the small screen Saturday in JTBC’s “Divorce Attorney Shin,” his first TV drama in two years.

The first episode saw the third highest viewership ratings of all Saturday-Sunday dramas, following KBS’ “Three Bold Siblings” and tvN’s “Crash Course in Romance,” which are scheduled to come to an end after only a few more episodes.

With Saturday's episode marking a nationwide viewership rating of 7.3 percent, a solid viewership rating for a first episode, “Divorce Attorney Shin” is expected to enjoy a firm lead in the weekend prime time TV drama race.

“Three Bold Siblings,” KBS’ prime time weekend drama, ranked No. 1 among all Saturday television programs.

The 12-episode “Divorce Attorney Shin” revolves around Shin Sung-han, a pianist-turned-lawyer, whose character represents a departure from the strict, earnest lawyers typically seen in legal dramas. The story develops as popular DJ Lee Seo-jin (played by Han Hye-jin) visits Shin’s office to seek divorce from her husband after her extramarital affair is discovered.

Adapted from Kakao Entertainment’s popular legal webtoon “Sacred, Divorce” by Kang Tae-kyung, “Divorce Attorney Shin” highlights many of today's pressing social issues, including explicit videos, domestic violence and extramarital affairs. It is thought that the legal series will present cases concerning family-related laws and policies.

Though Cho has played many roles in the legal profession, including a hard-boiled prosecutor in the crime thriller film “Inside Man” (2015), and a cold-hearted attorney in tvN’s “Stranger” (2017), Shin Sung-han is a unique, odd character, who calls himself a “sexy guy,” and who often makes silly gestures and sings old-style songs.

The series also marks Han's return to TV drama after five years -- the actress last starred in the 2018 drama “Hold Me Tight.”

“Divorce Attorney Shin” airs at 10:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays on JTBC.

The legal drama is also available on the video streaming platforms Tving and Netflix.