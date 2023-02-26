Intensive probe launched into liquor prices

The South Korean government has launched an intensive probe into liquor prices in an apparent move to tackle further price hikes in soju and beer, the two most popular alcohol drinks in Korea, amid deepening inflation woes among consumers.

Beer prices are expected to increase following the government raising the tax levied on the drink in April, leading to an increase of factory prices and bigger jumps in consumer price, particularly at restaurants and bars.

Though no soju tax hike is planned yet, it is also subject to possible price hikes due to higher costs of logistics, bottles and raw materials.

The price of ethanol, a key raw ingredient in soju, has been on a constant rise, as a business which exclusively distributes the material raised the price by 7.8 percent last year. Bottle prices also jumped from 180 won to 220 won per bottle.

With higher prices for production and distribution, the average consumer price for soju could stand at 6,000 won ($4.55) per bottle.

The Finance Ministry is closely monitoring the related industries.

"I ask for the cooperation of the related industries when it comes to the (price hikes) of items that the people are closely associated with, such as soju," Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said at a Strategy & Finance Committee meeting held at the National Assembly on Wednesday.

“Authorities’ efforts and policies are important in price stabilization, but cooperation from all areas matter, too,” Choo said, calling for countermeasures.

With the tax hike, the liquor tax on one liter of beer will increase by 30.5 won to 885.7 won in April, surpassing last year's increase of 20.8 won, meaning that the factory price of a 500 milliliter beer product will increase by 15.25 won.

The Finance Ministry will also look into the overall liquor industry, seeing if the increased prices of raw material, bottles and energy are enough to lead to price hikes in soju.

It has been said that the National Tax Service already held a close-door meeting with liquor businesses to check on the price hike plans and deliver related concerns, pressuring those in connected industries.

The Fair Trade Commission is also looking into the matter, reviewing the liquor industry’s price hike practice which involves major businesses raising prices and other businesses following suit.

The upward pressure on soju prices has led to concerns for the larger public.

A bottle of soju is often sold at 5,000 won at restaurants and bars in Korea. A slight rise in the wholesale prices of soju will lead to bigger jumps in consumer price, making the average price stand at around 6,000 won.

Soju has long been appreciated as the liquor of the working class in Korea, representing a relatively cheaper alcoholic beverage option. It is one of the most sought-after alcoholic drinks among consumers. Beer is also an affordable and popular option for the public.

The average South Korean adult consumed 52.9 bottles of soju and 82.9 bottles of beer in 2022, a report released by the National Tax Service and Korea Customs Service, showed in September.

The price hike in soju and beer will create a further burden on the public amid the global recession and ongoing inflation, with more price hikes likely to come, including in public utility bills.