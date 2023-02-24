 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

KEPCO suffers record operating loss in 2022 on high fuel costs

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 24, 2023 - 15:41       Updated : Feb 24, 2023 - 15:41
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp. said Friday its operating loss more than quintupled on-year to hit a record high last year due to higher fuel costs and limited electricity rate hikes.

Its operating loss came to 32.63 trillion won ($25.02 billion) in 2022, compared with 5.85 trillion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

It is the largest ever yearly figure the company has logged so far, and the previous record was set in 2021.

Sales grew 17.5 percent on-year to 71.27 trillion won on larger demand.

But the company suffered losses due to soaring global fuel prices, while it was forced to cap electricity rates amid the government's efforts to curb high consumer prices and inflation.

Global liquefied natural gas prices more than doubled on-year to 1,564.8 won per ton last year, and the price of soft coal also spiked to $359 per ton in 2022 from $139.1 a year earlier, according to government data.

In the fourth quarter alone, operating loss stood at 10.77 trillion won, also an all-time high, the company said.

Last year, KEPCO hiked electricity rates three times, and raised the rates for the first quarter of this year.

In the wake of snowballing losses, KEPCO has been implementing a series of self-rescue measures, including the restructuring of overseas businesses, property sales and other cost-cutting moves worth a combined 14.3 trillion won over the next five years. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114