BOK freezes rate, forecasts fading inflation

BOK Gov. Rhee Chang-yong speaks at a press briefing held at the central bank's headquarters in central Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)

The Bank of Korea left the key interest rate unchanged at 3.5 percent Thursday, determining that inflation is slowly beginning to dwindle.

The central bank began a series of rate hikes in August 2021 to tamp down soaring prices amid the pandemic recovery. Over the past 1 1/2 years, it has raised the base rate by 300 basis point to 3.5 percent.

However, projecting that inflation has passed its peak and will slowly tail off throughout the year, the Bank of Korea decided to keep its benchmark rate unchanged. It is the first freeze to come in a year since February 2022.

BOK Gov. Rhee Chang-yong stressed the decision was based on fading inflation rather than economic slowdown at a press conference held after a rate-setting meeting.

“The previous rate hikes were in consideration of the high volatility. Today’s decision should not be interpreted as an end of the hike cycle,” he said.

The central bank newly projected the consumer price index rate will fall to 3.5 percent this year, slightly lower than the previous projection of 3.6 percent.

“Financial stability matters. But it is more about the inflation. As we are on the path of disinflation, it is time to keep a watch on its effects,” Rhee said.

According to the bank, the rate will fall to the 4 percent range in March with stabilized oil prices, and eventually to the early-3 percent range by the end of this year.

Still, the figure remains well above the 2 percent target set by the central bank, making it difficult for the BOK to drop its tight monetary policy stance.

“We will maintain the stance of running a tight fiscal policy, seeing if additional raises would be necessary,” Rhee said, reinforcing the bank’s hawkish outlook.

The central bank agreed on concerns of a slow economy. While it pulled down the projection for inflation rate, it also slightly pulled down the outlook for the economic growth rate of Korea from the previous 1.7 percent to 1.6 percent.

Another concern for the BOK is the US Federal Reserve maintaining its equally hawkish stance. The minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting held earlier this month showed most members agreed to further raise the federal fund rate.

The market expects “a couple more rate hikes” to come as mentioned by Fed Chair Jerome Powell in the first half of 2023, making the US Fed's terminal rate stand at 5.5 percent.

Thursday’s decision takes the gap between Korea's key rate and that of the US to 1.75 percentage points, breaking the previous 1.5 percentage point record set in 2000.

The Korean currency, which had been relatively stabilized over the past few months, has weakened, surpassing the 1300 won to the dollar bar on Friday as the Fed has been hinting on maintaining its aggressive fiscal policy.

“Foreign exchange rate is an important factor,” Rhee agreed. “But the recent high currency stems from the high volatility related to the terminal rate of the US Fed and its continuity.”

“There is no certain level of the appropriate gap between the interest rate of the two countries,” Rhee said, adding the decision would not be a “mechanical” one.

Reinforcing the hawkish stance, Rhee said five of the six Monetary Policy Board members agreed the terminal rate should stand at 3.75 percent.

Despite the words of Rhee, the market assessed that the rate hike cycle has ended.

"The possibility of a further rate increase is low," Lim Jae-kyun, an analyst from KB Securities, said. “But seeing the won-dollar currency dropped by 10 won during the press briefing, the currency volatility seems to be less than that of the fourth quarter.”

The next rate-setting meeting is slated to take place on April 11, following the US Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting on March 21-22.