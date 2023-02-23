Jeon Jong-seo’s Hollywood debut film ‘Mona Lisa and Blood Moon’ to open in March

New Hollywood thriller “Mona Lisa and Blood Moon” starring actor Jeon Jong-seo will hit local theaters on March 22.

It is the Hollywood debut for the 28-year-old actor, who made her silver screen debut in award-winning director Lee Chang-dong’s thriller “Burning” (2018). Most recently, she appeared as Tokyo in Netflix series “Money Heist: Korea -- Joint Economic Area” (2022).

This thriller fantasy film revolves around Bonnie Hunt (Kate Hudson), a single mother who meets a mysterious woman named Mona Lisa Lee (Jeon) who is on the run from the locked ward and uses her supernatural powers on her adventure in different cities.

The film’s poster for the South Korean release depicts an exotic mood set in nighttime New Orleans, introducing the film's characters including Fuzz (Ed Skrein) who falls in love with Mona at first sight, and police officer Harold (Craig Robinson) who chases after Mona after hearing about the incident.

“Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon,” written and directed by Iranian filmmaker Ana Lily Amirpour, had its world premiere at the 78th Venice International Film Festival in 2021. It received three awards including best soundtrack after having been nominated in five categories including best film.

The film wrapped up production in 2021 and was released in the US in September last year.