 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

Jeon Jong-seo’s Hollywood debut film ‘Mona Lisa and Blood Moon’ to open in March

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Feb 23, 2023 - 14:55       Updated : Feb 23, 2023 - 14:55
Jeon Jong-seo stars as Mona in “Mona Lisa and Blood Moon” (Pan Cinema)
Jeon Jong-seo stars as Mona in “Mona Lisa and Blood Moon” (Pan Cinema)

New Hollywood thriller “Mona Lisa and Blood Moon” starring actor Jeon Jong-seo will hit local theaters on March 22.

It is the Hollywood debut for the 28-year-old actor, who made her silver screen debut in award-winning director Lee Chang-dong’s thriller “Burning” (2018). Most recently, she appeared as Tokyo in Netflix series “Money Heist: Korea -- Joint Economic Area” (2022).

This thriller fantasy film revolves around Bonnie Hunt (Kate Hudson), a single mother who meets a mysterious woman named Mona Lisa Lee (Jeon) who is on the run from the locked ward and uses her supernatural powers on her adventure in different cities.

The film’s poster for the South Korean release depicts an exotic mood set in nighttime New Orleans, introducing the film's characters including Fuzz (Ed Skrein) who falls in love with Mona at first sight, and police officer Harold (Craig Robinson) who chases after Mona after hearing about the incident.

“Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon,” written and directed by Iranian filmmaker Ana Lily Amirpour, had its world premiere at the 78th Venice International Film Festival in 2021. It received three awards including best soundtrack after having been nominated in five categories including best film.

The film wrapped up production in 2021 and was released in the US in September last year.

“Mona Lisa and Blood Moon” (Pan Cinema)
“Mona Lisa and Blood Moon” (Pan Cinema)


By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114