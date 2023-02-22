Park Hae-soo returns to theater as Mephisto in 'Faust'

Actor Park Hae-soo at the press conference for "Faust" at LG Arts Center Seoul, Tuesday (SEM Co.)

Actor Park Hae-soo is returning to the theater stage after sweeping the globe in Netflix’s “Squid Game,” “Money Heist” and “Narco-Saints.”

Park plays Mephistopheles, or Mephisto the devil, in Goethe’s tragic play “Faust” slated to run at LG Arts Center Seoul, from March 31 to April 29.

Before his fame in film and television after making a breakthrough performance in tvN’s “Prison Playbook,” Park had been a prolific stage actor since his debut with the play “Annapurna" in 2007. He went on to star in classical plays such as “The Seagull,” “Macbeth” and “Frankenstein.”

“I love classics. Because they have the power to deliver a message while they explore the relationships between a god and a human, between a human and a human,” said Park during a press conference at the venue on Tuesday.

“'Faust’ came to me,” said Park. “I am so grateful -- and a bit afraid -- to take on the role of Mephisto which is not an easy character.”

Mephisto makes a bet with God over the human Faust, a scholar who is highly successful yet dissatisfied with his life. Mephisto seduces Faust leading him into secular pleasures.

“Mephisto is the devil but it is not portrayed as the wicked … especially in these days where good and evil are unclear. If I create the character in detail, I wonder if Mephisto could be a character the audience can empathize with.”