[Korea Quiz] BTS Jin's new role

Jin, a member of the popular South Korean boy band BTS, is currently serving in the Korean Armed Forces as a part of his mandatory military service. All able-bodied South Korean men are required to complete a period of military service, which lasts 18-22 months.

Jin has joined the Army in December 2021 and is due out in June of 2024.

As part of his service in the South Korean Army, the singer has been assigned the role of a drill instructor, responsible for training and instructing new recruits in physical fitness, drilling, and marching techniques, among other military skills.

He is the oldest member of the K-pop group and the first of the all-male septet to enlist.

By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)